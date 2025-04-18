Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded by Stifel Canada to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

