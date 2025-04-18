Akre Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,503,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,119 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 8.7% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,009,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 887,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 224,012 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $3,301,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

American Tower Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $223.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.37%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

