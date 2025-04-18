Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,151 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

