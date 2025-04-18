Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 2679281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 46.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.