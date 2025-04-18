Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3,380.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 824,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Albany International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.