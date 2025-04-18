Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Alcoa by 41.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AA opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -145.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

