Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 84,579 shares.The stock last traded at $29.84 and had previously closed at $29.81.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4752 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 133,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.68, for a total transaction of $31,496,039.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,321,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,417,417.76. The trade was a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,789 shares of company stock valued at $51,059,685.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

