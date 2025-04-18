Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 162.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 212.77%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

