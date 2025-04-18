Alexis Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $241.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.67 and a 200-day moving average of $322.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.18.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

