Alexis Investment Partners LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,507,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $483.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.25 and a 200 day moving average of $535.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

