Alexis Investment Partners LLC Takes $6.49 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

DBEF opened at $40.90 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.65.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

