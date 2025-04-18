Alexis Investment Partners LLC Takes $926,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 240,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 193,038 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 135,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.