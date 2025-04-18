Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

