Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.