Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Citigroup reduced their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.