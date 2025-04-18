Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in DexCom by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

