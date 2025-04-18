Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
Ally Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ally Financial
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ally Financial
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Strategic Reset Begins: Intel Sells Controlling Stake in Altera
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Tariff-Resistant Kinder Morgan Is a Good Buy in 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.