Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

