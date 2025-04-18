Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $510.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 334,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.