Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,142,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $229.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day moving average is $300.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

