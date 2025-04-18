Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after purchasing an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,147,000 after buying an additional 249,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after buying an additional 2,549,310 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

