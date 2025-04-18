Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $778,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after buying an additional 145,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $325.84 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

