Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.7 %

APP opened at $238.22 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.