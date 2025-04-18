Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,371,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 596,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 93,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amphenol by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 206,817 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.