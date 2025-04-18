Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Services and Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.58 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

