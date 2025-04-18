Alpha Wave Global LP Reduces Stock Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Alpha Wave Global LP trimmed its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401,739 shares during the period. WM Technology accounts for approximately 0.2% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 million, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

