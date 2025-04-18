Altium Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Altium Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,146 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skye Bioscience were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skye Bioscience by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Skye Bioscience Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ SKYE opened at $1.44 on Friday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

