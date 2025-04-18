Altium Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX opened at $11.51 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $989.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

