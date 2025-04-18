Altium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,428,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPIX stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

