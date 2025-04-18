Altium Capital Management LLC Sells 447,509 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Altium Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447,509 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 284,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

