Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 351,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,617 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE MO opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

