Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.13, but opened at $42.90. Ambarella shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 56,356 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ambarella

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $115,707.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,007.72. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $80,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,940.94. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

