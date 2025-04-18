Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $449,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

