AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,076 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $44,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $943.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

