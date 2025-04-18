Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at $10.07

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several brokerages have commented on AVDX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $244,420.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398.37. This trade represents a 97.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AvidXchange by 801.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 816.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

