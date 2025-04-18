Analysts Set Expectations for Editas Medicine Q3 Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.29 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

