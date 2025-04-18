Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 62.40

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.40 ($0.83).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.81) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 70.32 ($0.93) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49.61 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.46 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.06.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £7,936.60 ($10,530.18). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

