Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 62.40

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.40 ($0.83).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.81) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £7,936.60 ($10,530.18). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.
The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.
Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.