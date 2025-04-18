Analysts Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) PT at $322.87

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $310.82 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.30.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

