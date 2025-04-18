Analysts Set MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Price Target at $92.83

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

Shares of ML stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.52 million, a PE ratio of 390.91 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 11,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,002,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,529 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,320.54. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $117,062.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,075.20. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,052. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

