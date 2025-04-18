Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $37.69

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,845.60. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,774.40. This trade represents a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. RingCentral has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

