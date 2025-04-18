Analysts Set Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $36.63

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

Tanger Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SKT opened at $32.38 on Friday. Tanger has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 453.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.