Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.