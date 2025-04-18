ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $288.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $203.20 and a 12-month high of $349.44.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
