ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $288.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $203.20 and a 12-month high of $349.44.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.