Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AM opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

