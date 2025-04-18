Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AON were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in AON by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 68,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,044.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,695 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.87.

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AON opened at $367.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

