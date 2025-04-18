Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aptorum Group Stock Down 9.1 %
Aptorum Group stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
