Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 3,200,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,062,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research firms have commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

