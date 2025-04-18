Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

