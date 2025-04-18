Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives $164.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $100.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 27.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 125.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ARM by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.