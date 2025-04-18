Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) versus Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Head-To-Head Review

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safe and Green Development and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Armada Hoffler Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.52%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Armada Hoffler Properties 5.99% 5.96% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Armada Hoffler Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $207,552.00 10.62 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $708.47 million 0.97 $42.45 million $0.32 21.27

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Safe and Green Development on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

