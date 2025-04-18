Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEST opened at $5.51 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Westrock Coffee news, COO William A. Ford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

WEST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

